Investigation underway after bullocks worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000 stolen in Co Tyrone

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following a report of the theft of livestock in the vicinity of Camlough Road, Sixmilecross.

Sergeant Morton said: “Sometime between Monday 25th August and today, Friday 29th August, a number of bullocks, including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds, and estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000, were reported to have been stolen from a property.

“We believe that it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to anyone with any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that might assist with enquiries, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 357 of 29/08/25.”