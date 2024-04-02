IRA man's family launch legal challenge over Operation Kenova 'no prosecutions' decision

Alfredo "Freddie" Scappaticci who was named as 'Stakeknife' the Army's top informer inside the IRA.

Anthony Braniff, 22, was shot dead by the Provisionals in September 1981 after being branded an informer.

His death featured in a seven-year probe into the activities of IRA executioner and British Army agent Stakeknife, widely believed to have been west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed no-one will face any criminal charges following the Kenova investigation.

Mr Braniff’s widow, Mary, has now lodged papers at the High Court in Belfast seeking a judicial review of the decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to his case.

Her lawyers claim it was irrational, breached human rights standards and failed to properly assess potential health and safety offences.

Solicitor Kevin Winters of KRW Law said: “It will be a travesty if after seven years and £40m worth of investigative work there isn’t a single prosecution arising out of Kenova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This challenge is an attempt to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Scappaticci, who died last year, was linked to more than a dozen murders during his time as a member of the IRA’s internal security unit (ISU).

Known as the ‘nutting squad’, the ISU was set up to interrogate and kill suspected security force informers.

Mr Braniff, a father of three from the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, was one of those murdered by the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report published last month, Operation Kenova found that Stakeknife probably cost more lives than he saved while working as a British spy at the heart of the IRA.

By that stage the investigation team, led by current PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, had referred files on former IRA members and soldiers to the PPS.

But the prosecuting authority concluded there was insufficient evidence for a reasonable prospect of securing convictions on any potential offences.

Mrs Braniff wants the court to quash the decision not to prosecute anyone over her husband’s killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the very least there ought to have been an assessment of breaches of health and safety provisions,” Mr Winters claimed.

“If this was in London the Crown Prosecution Service would have had no difficulty in prosecuting.