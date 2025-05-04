Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At least eight PSNI officers were injured after the Irish Cup Final on Saturday with officers making three arrests – and a fourth of a juvenille with a flare.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in south Belfast made a number of arrests in relation to disorder which followed the game at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Ten-man Dungannon Swifts won their first ever Irish Cup 4-3 on penalties after a spirited display helped them beat Cliftonville in the final at Windsor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Whilst the majority of football fans attending yesterday’s Irish Cup Final behaved in a peaceful manner, a small minority chose to engage in criminal activity, resulting in public disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout at approximately 5.30pm.

At least eight PSNI officers were injured.

“Items were thrown at police and at least eight officers were injured during the course of the policing operation, although all remained on duty.

"Police remained in the area to monitor the situation and prevent any further escalation.

“Three arrests were made in total, including two for disorderly behaviour, and one arrest of a juvenile for possession of a flare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five cautions were also issued for possession of fireworks and will be followed up with reports to the Public Prosecution service.

“The vast majority of fans were there to enjoy the match however we will not tolerate disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind.