Irish Cup Final 2025 Dungannon Swifts Vs Cliftonville: At least eight PSNI officers injured in post match disorder
Police in south Belfast made a number of arrests in relation to disorder which followed the game at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Ten-man Dungannon Swifts won their first ever Irish Cup 4-3 on penalties after a spirited display helped them beat Cliftonville in the final at Windsor Park.
Belfast City Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “Whilst the majority of football fans attending yesterday’s Irish Cup Final behaved in a peaceful manner, a small minority chose to engage in criminal activity, resulting in public disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout at approximately 5.30pm.
“Items were thrown at police and at least eight officers were injured during the course of the policing operation, although all remained on duty.
"Police remained in the area to monitor the situation and prevent any further escalation.
“Three arrests were made in total, including two for disorderly behaviour, and one arrest of a juvenile for possession of a flare.
“Five cautions were also issued for possession of fireworks and will be followed up with reports to the Public Prosecution service.
“The vast majority of fans were there to enjoy the match however we will not tolerate disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind.
"As always we will continue to work with football clubs to address any criminal activity linked to people attending matches and ensure that supporters are kept safe.”