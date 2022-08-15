Irish republican rebel band Wolfe Tones lead giant Belfast crowd in singing Up the Ra ‘on the same night as singing Give Peace a Chance’

The rebel band have done this repeatedly over the years, and this time – as in the past – it took the form of chanting “ooh aah up the Ra” during their song “Celtic Symphony” in Falls Park (the video here shows them during their 2019 performance).
Meanwhile the organisers of the event put up a video clip last night on Twitter, featuring the band singing what sounds like: “I had a dream / All the children / were adjusting (?) / I had a dream / That all the world could see”.
The Feile’s official Twitter account captioned this video as follows:
Most Popular
-
1
Feile organisers asked if they have warned Wolfe Tones about leading young people in pro-IRA chants
-
2
Irish language group Kneecap accused of ‘grooming sectarian hatred’ with Feile mural
-
3
Apprentice Boys of Derry: new era of respect makes for enjoyable ‘Relief’ parade
-
4
Man in his 20s dies in road crash near Magherafelt
-
5
Enjoying the last of sun’s rays as heatwave about to come to abrupt end with thunder, lightning and heavy rain
“The Wolfe Tones sing ‘Give Peace a Chance’ at Féile Finalé in the Falls Park tonight.”
(However, The News Letter has been unable to find a song matching these lyrics; they certainly do not match the 1969 John Lennon song of the same name, at any rate.)
This year the DUP had written to the festival organisers in advance asking what was being done to avoid a repeat of IRA chanting at this year’s Wolfe Tones gig.
The emergence of footage showing just that has led this morning to fresh calls for the festival to be stripped of public money.
More from this reporter:
• Cleric rejects Dee Stitt’s suggestion that UDA/UFF part of ‘Protestant culture’ as Jamie Bryson announces north Down loyalist is ‘a client’
• ‘UDA could not have picked worse target’: remembering the murder of primary school teacher Cyril Murray in east Belfast exactly three decades ago
• Elim church remembers 17-year-old Belfast Christian shot dead randomly 30 years ago by socialist republican faction