Irish republican rebel band Wolfe Tones lead giant Belfast crowd in singing Up the Ra ‘on the same night as singing Give Peace a Chance’

The rebel band have done this repeatedly over the years, and this time – as in the past – it took the form of chanting “ooh aah up the Ra” during their song “Celtic Symphony” in Falls Park (the video here shows them during their 2019 performance).

Meanwhile the organisers of the event put up a video clip last night on Twitter, featuring the band singing what sounds like: “I had a dream / All the children / were adjusting (?) / I had a dream / That all the world could see”.

The Feile’s official Twitter account captioned this video as follows:

Wolfe Tones at Feile 2022

“The Wolfe Tones sing ‘Give Peace a Chance’ at Féile Finalé in the Falls Park tonight.”

(However, The News Letter has been unable to find a song matching these lyrics; they certainly do not match the 1969 John Lennon song of the same name, at any rate.)

This year the DUP had written to the festival organisers in advance asking what was being done to avoid a repeat of IRA chanting at this year’s Wolfe Tones gig.

The emergence of footage showing just that has led this morning to fresh calls for the festival to be stripped of public money.