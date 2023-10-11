The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) has staged a roadside demonstration in favour of the “Palestinian resistance”.

The IRSP protest was held at the International Wall on the Falls Road in west Belfast, a long stretch of “peace line” which is covered on the republican side with messages of support for “POWs”, dissidents, and overseas causes – including that of the Palestinians.

The rally took place on Tuesday night.

A video posted online by the IRSP shows an unnamed young man acknowledging the “brutality” of the Hamas attack, adding that it had come about in response to brutality from Israel.

Image of people at a pro-'Palestinian resistance' rally called by the IRSP in west Belfast on Tuesday night (Divis tower is in the background)

He said: “The Palestinian people have stood with us in solidarity throughout our struggle. We will always stand with them.”

The IRSP is linked to the INLA, and in the recent days has been commemorating the anniversary of the death of its founder Seamus Costello, with one IRSP member – Michael Kelly – telling a colour party rally in Dublin that he was “one of the finest sons Ireland has ever produced for the cause of freedom”.

Costello was chief-of-staff of the INLA and was killed in Dublin in 1977; one of his plans for the movement had been to funnel arms into Ireland from Maoist China.

At that Dublin vigil for Costello on Saturday, a minute’s silence was held for “the freedom fighters… who are dying in Palestine fighting the Zionist presence there”.