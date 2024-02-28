Items stolen during spate of Coleraine burglaries posted back to homeowner by 'a considerate member of the public who had found them somewhere in the Portstewart area'
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “We were contacted yesterday (Tuesday 27th February) by a homeowner who had had a number of items stolen as a result of a burglary at their home recently, to inform us that they had received some of the stolen items back in the post.
"There were no details as to who had sent the items but at this time we believe it was a considerate member of the public who had found them somewhere in the Portstewart area.
"I would like to thank this person for their kind actions and would ask that they call our office in Coleraine to tell us whatever information they can, in order to assist us with our investigation.
“The number to call is 101 and the reference number is 521 25/02/24.”