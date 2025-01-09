John George: Death notice published after family speak about being in a living nightmare after finding his body in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A death notice has now been published by a Belfast undertaker after the body of John George was found in Spain.

John George, 37, a father-of-two from west Belfast, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante and was last in touch with his family on December 14.

He was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

Now police in Spain have been given another 72 hours to question a 32-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week.

Mr George’s parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin, along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland, were involved in the search operation.

Billy was told by Spanish police on Tuesday evening that they believed they had found his son’s body.

He told the BBC said he had both happy and sad tears at the news, happy that they found his body but sad that he will never see him again.

“It has been horrendous, a nightmare,” he said.

“Every morning was a disaster, getting up, ‘where do we go’, it’s a needle in a haystack but we came out to get John.

“We’ve got John, we’re bringing him back home where he belongs.

“Christmas Day, people were unwrapping their presents, having their Christmas dinner, cheering and laughing.

“Me and my wife, two daughters and a brother, standing in the middle of a field searching for their brother, crying, horrendous.

“I knew John was dead".

Today, a notice on ’O Neill’s Funeral Directors ‘ says: “John died suddenly in Spain. 7th January 2025.

‘Loving son of Billy and Sharon. Devoted father of Jason and Jacob. Beloved brother of Darren, Courtney and Caitlyn. Cherished partner of Danielle.

‘House strictly private until John’s remains return home. Arrangements will be published online as soon as they are confirmed.

‘There is now a Book of Condolence open in both of O’Neill’s Funeral Directors Funeral homes at 98 Stewartstown Road, Belfast and 228 Falls Road, Belfast. You are invited to call to leave your messages of Condolence to the George and Hardy families along with any Mass cards.