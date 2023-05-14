News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Jordan Nixon Lisburn funeral details: PSNI report fatal road collision in Glenavy area

Funeral details have been released for Jordan Nixon from the Moira area from after he died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Moira Road area of Glenavy.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 14th May 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 14:37 BST

A spokesperson from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Friday, 12th May that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 car.

“The man has been named as 22-year-old Jordan Nixon from the Moira area.

“Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services attended. Sadly, Mr Nixon died at the scene.

Jordan Nixon from the Moira area has sadly died after a fatal collision in the Glenavy area.Jordan Nixon from the Moira area has sadly died after a fatal collision in the Glenavy area.
“The Moira Road which was closed to traffic for a time, has since fully reopened to motorists.

“A full investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moira Road area around this time and date, and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 2353 of 12/05/23.”

A family notice said that Mr Nixon was from Maghaberry, and was the dearly beloved son of Irene and the late Robert Nixon, brother of Jamie, Kyle, Chloe and Kaci and cherished grandson of Valerie and Joanie. He was also the partner of Jodie.

His funeral will take place from his home on Tuesday 16 May 2023 at 12.00pm to All Saint’s Parish Church, Eglantine, Eglantine Road, Lisburn. (Service 1.00pm). Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance C/o S.D. Brown Funeral Directors 4 Sackville Street, Lisburn BT27 4AB.

The fatal collision took place in the Moira Road area of GlenavyThe fatal collision took place in the Moira Road area of Glenavy
