Justice Minister condemns ‘disgraceful ‘attacks on police officers

On Monday, Ms Long condemned the attacks on the officers.

The Stormont Justice Minister has condemned "disgraceful" attacks on police officers

Naomi Long said it is "appalling" that nine police officers were injured in a 48-hour period across a number of incidents in Strabane and Londonderry .

On Sunday, the PSNI said between Friday and Sunday, the officers were injured while on duty - and in some cases also endured racial and sectarian abuse.

Area Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said in one of the incidents, a woman "ran towards an officer with a knife" as police responded to a disturbance at a house party.

The incidents also included assaults ranging from officers being head-butted and kicked to blood being spat at them, while two officers were injured dealing with a large crowd of people in Derry city.

Mr Moyne said on Sunday that police had a number of people in custody who are "facing a potential court appearance as a result of their disgraceful actions".

He also said all the officers remained on duty despite being injured.

"The police are here to serve us all and keep us safe. It is appalling that they would be attacked during the course of their duties," she said.

"There is no place in our society for such actions and those responsible will be pursued and brought to justice.

"I commend the PSNI and thank them for continuing to serve in such challenging circumstances. I send my thoughts and best wishes to the officers who were injured and I hope they make a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, the body which represents rank and file officers said it is reiterating its call for tougher sentences for those who assault officers.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly called on the courts to "show a lead by adopting a tougher approach to assailants".

"It is not part of the job to be kicked, head-butted, punched and spat at on our streets. In a wholly unacceptable catalogue of assaults, nine officers were injured in Derry/ Londonderry over the weekend. Thankfully, all nine were able to remain on duty," he said.

"Racial and sectarian comments were also hurled at some officers. This is appalling behaviour and points to intolerance and hatred. It must stop.

"In recent months, too many of our officers have been assaulted. What happened over a forty-eight-hour period in the north west is but the tip of the iceberg.

"Our courts must intervene. Once again, I ask for a no-nonsense approach to be taken whenever defendants appear in court. A strong, forceful message has to go out to attackers and others that they will pay a heavy price if they attack our officers.