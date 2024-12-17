Karen Cummings: Vigil planned for 'beautiful woman, beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend' after brutal murder

A vigil is being held on Thursday at 6pm for tragic paediatric nurse and mother Karen Cummings.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post being shared on social media appeals for the public to attend the rally at at 6pm on December 19 at Marcus Square in Newry following Karen’s devastating death.

The appeal says that Karen is the 25th woman murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020 and the 7th woman this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A beautiful woman, a beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend and cherished work colleague,’ it adds.

‘She devoted her life to looking after her own children and many other children in her role as a paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill.

‘Please come along and stand together in support of Karen's family and friends, and in solidarity to end violence against women and girls ‘#EndViolenceAgainstWomenandGirls’

On Saturday PSNI launched a murder inquiry following her “brutal and senseless” death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Cummings

Two men have been arrested over her death at a house in Banbridge on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, December 14, of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene.

“Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”