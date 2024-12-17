Karen Cummings: Vigil planned for 'beautiful woman, beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend' after brutal murder
A post being shared on social media appeals for the public to attend the rally at at 6pm on December 19 at Marcus Square in Newry following Karen’s devastating death.
The appeal says that Karen is the 25th woman murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020 and the 7th woman this year.
‘A beautiful woman, a beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend and cherished work colleague,’ it adds.
‘She devoted her life to looking after her own children and many other children in her role as a paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill.
‘Please come along and stand together in support of Karen's family and friends, and in solidarity to end violence against women and girls ‘#EndViolenceAgainstWomenandGirls’
On Saturday PSNI launched a murder inquiry following her “brutal and senseless” death.
Two men have been arrested over her death at a house in Banbridge on Saturday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, December 14, of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene.
“Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later.
“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”
A death notice from Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors said: “Karen’s heartbroken family ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate the devastating and tragic loss of Karen.”