David McDonald: Tributes paid to young crash victim as his mother describes him as 'the most beautiful star in the sky'

The heartbroken mother of crash victim David McDonald has described her 21-year-old son as ‘the most beautiful star in the sky’.

David McDonald died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday.

He was from the Carryduff area.

In a message on social media, his mum Katrina McDonald said: “I cannot describe this pain”.

She also described him as “the most beautiful star in the sky”.

Other tributes online include: ‘Still can't believe this. Shine bright like a diamond David’, ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘Still can't believe this. Shine bright like a diamond David’.

The young man had been a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa involved in the collision in the Carryduff Road area of Temple, Lisburn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.