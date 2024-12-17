David McDonald: Tributes paid to young crash victim as his mother describes him as 'the most beautiful star in the sky'

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:08 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 08:13 BST
The heartbroken mother of crash victim David McDonald has described her 21-year-old son as ‘the most beautiful star in the sky’.
placeholder image
Read More
Alastair McIlroy: Funeral today for 'big gentleman' who went missing after Chris...

David McDonald died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday.

He was from the Carryduff area.

David McDonaldplaceholder image
David McDonald

In a message on social media, his mum Katrina McDonald said: “I cannot describe this pain”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also described him as “the most beautiful star in the sky”.

Other tributes online include: ‘Still can't believe this. Shine bright like a diamond David’, ‘Heartbroken’ and ‘Still can't believe this. Shine bright like a diamond David’.

The young man had been a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa involved in the collision in the Carryduff Road area of Temple, Lisburn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1350 14/12/24.

Related topics:LisburnPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice