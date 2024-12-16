Alastair McIlroy: Funeral today for 'big gentleman' who went missing after Christmas party as hundreds of tributes paid online
A high profile search was launched for the 63-year-old Ballymena man after we went missing on December 7 after a Christmas party.
The Community Rescue Service were involved in the search along with the PSNI.
And an earlier post by Police Mid & East Antrim said: “Police in Ballymena are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing person, 63-year-old Alastair McIlroy.
"Alastair was last seen in the Leighinmohr Avenue area of the town on Saturday evening, 7th December.
"He is described as 6ft 3ins tall with short grey hair and has a distinctive ear piercing on his left ear.
"He was last seen wearing a red shirt with dark coloured trousers.”
The PSNI spokesman said a body was retrieved from the River Maine on Friday 13th December.
They added that at this time, it is not believed that the death was suspicious.
And the family of Alastair McIlroy had been informed.
And a death notice on Funeral Times gives his date of death as December 8 ‘after a tragic accident’.
It adds that he is the ‘much loved son of Margaret and the late Harry’, ‘beloved father of Louise and Jay, father-in-law of Peter and Laura, devoted grandfather of Logan, Abbie, Noah, Sophie, Hope and dear brother of May, Carol, Leonard and the late Bobby’.
It says a funeral service in Henry’s Funeral Parlour, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in Ballee cemetery’.
Hundreds of tributes have been paid online after his passing.
One said: ‘Very sad news on the run up to Christmas – Deepest sympathy to all his loved ones at this most tragic time’, ‘So sorry to hear this was a nice fella worked with him for a while’, ‘ sorry to hear this sad news I worked with Alistair in the Adair Arms many moons ago a complete gentleman’ and ‘Devastating news, great memories growing up of Alastair a big gentlemen so very sorry for your loss sending my heartfelt condolences to his entire family’.
