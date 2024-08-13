Kathryn Parton murder accused 'had mocking phone call about exterminating rats' court told

Kathryn Parton's body was found in the blood-stained bedroom of the house in Madrid Street on May 15

​A man accused of beating his partner to death was allegedly involved in a mocking telephone conversation about “exterminating rats” while her body lay undiscovered, the High Court heard.

​Prosecutors claimed Jamie Love, 23, and his mother both took part in the discussion less than 48 hours after Kathryn Parton was killed at her home in east Belfast.

Details emerged as 43-year-old Suzanne Love was refused bail over her alleged role in disposing of evidence and helping her son flee the scene of the fatal attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Parton’s body was found in the blood-stained bedroom of the house in Madrid Street on May 15.

Post-mortem examinations indicated the 34-year-old victim, known as Kat, died from haemorrhaging, lacerations to the scalp and nasal fractures following a sustained assault to the head involving no weapons.

Police believe she was attacked on May 9 but only discovered six days later when her father went to the property to check on her wellbeing.

Jamie Love, who was in a relationship with the victim and lived at the Madrid Street address, has been charged with her murder based on CCTV and witness evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother, from Isoline Street in the city, faces counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.

The court heard Ms Love was collected by a third accused, 22-year-old Reece Oliver, of Castleton Avenue in Belfast, and taken to Ms Parton’s home on the night she is believed to have been killed.

Twenty minutes later the three defendants were seen on footage leaving the house together with belongings and a dog.

Jamie Love and Oliver, who is charged with assisting an offender, were said to have spent the next two nights at B&B accommodations in Strabane and Portaferry booked by Ms Love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In newly disclosed details about the investigation, a Crown lawyer said police have obtained recordings of a telephone call on May 11 to an unnamed prisoner at Maghaberry Prison.

During the conversation Jamie Love allegedly stated: “What happened last night shouldn’t have happened.”

The unidentified inmate replied: “I told you it shouldn’t have happened.”

According to the prosecutor Suzanne Love also took part in the discussions over a speaker phone and interjected to say: “It should have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel continued: “There was an inaudible portion, and then Mr Love is heard to say ‘what you do with rats is exterminate them’.

“The prisoner mockingly laughs and says ‘exterminate’.”

She claimed Suzanne Love joined in the laughing, used the same term and stated: “That's what was going through my head.”

Mr Justice O’Hara was told the victim had been found lying on the bedroom floor, with significant amounts of blood around her body as well as on the walls, a mirror and chest of drawers.

Bloodied prints from Ugg boots and Nike trainers located on the duvet matched those worn by Ms Love and her son in CCTV footage of them at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar footwear subsequently seized from her home had been freshly washed and put out to dry in the sun, the prosecutor said.

During police interviews she provided a statement to deny knowing anything about Ms Parton’s death.

She claimed that when she went to Madrid Street on May 9 to help collect her son’s belongings the victim was sitting on the floor crying but not badly injured.

But the prosecution contended that Ms Love washed, concealed and disposed of evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has fabricated the content of her accounts to assist with her son trying to evade responsibility for this callous act upon his partner,” counsel submitted.

“She was aware of the level of violence her son could commit, and did nothing to assist Ms Parton (who) was left there for a number of days.”

At one point the judge suggested the alleged circumstances made it seem as if the murder may have been committed while Ms Love was present in the house.

“That is a reasonable inference that could be taken,” the Crown lawyer responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Michael Boyd acknowledged the alleged circumstances surrounding the killing were “deeply disturbing” but argued that Ms Love could be safely released from custody without interfering with the investigation.

He told the court it was the first time he had heard of the telephone call to the unnamed prisoner.

“On the Crown case that is deeply distressing, but we just aren’t able to comment on that,” Mr Boyd added.

Mr Justice O’Hara highlighted the claims made about the content of the conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are laughing about exterminating rats,” he pointed out.

Refusing bail following the hearing on Monday, the judge cited issues around Ms Love’s alleged presence in the victim’s home.