Kevin Conway: Man arrested by detectives in murder investigation

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Jan 2024, 07:50 GMT
The 37-year-old has been taken into custody for questioning about the killing in west Belfast last week.

Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast last Tuesday.

West Belfast murder victim Kevin Conway.
The victim had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year.

On Wednesday evening, police said in a statement: “Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9th, have arrested a 37-year-old man.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he remains in custody for further questioning.”