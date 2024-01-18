Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have today, Thursday 18 January, issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Wayne Boylan.

The appeal comes on the fifth anniversary of his murder, is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers. For the first time, the reward has been extended to include information in respect of injuries sustained by Wayne Boylan’s friend.

The 37-year-old was shot dead in Warrenpoint on 18 January 2019.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Wayne was murdered in a house in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint on the evening of Friday, 18 January 2019.

"He had been spending an evening with friends when two masked attackers, armed with a shotgun, burst into the house. This was just before 7.30pm.

“Wayne was shot in this shocking and cold-blooded attack and, sadly, died at the scene.

“Pellets from the blasts also struck a woman, Wayne’s friend, in the face and neck.

Wayne Boylan

"She subsequently had to undergo emergency surgery, and remained critically ill for some time.”

"The reward from Crimestoppers, originally for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Wayne’s murder, has been extende,” added

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly.

It’s now offered to include information on the offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, in respect of injuries sustained by Wayne’s friend.

“One young life was cut short, another seriously injured, and others could all too easily have been killed that tragic evening.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “This fatal shooting left a loving family bereft. Their lives changed forever when Wayne was murdered. And, five years on, they understandably remain heartbroken.

“I am asking you to do the right thing and come forward with information.

"I know people may be frightened to take this step, and I’m keen to stress that you can contact Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, with complete anonymity.”

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers added: “We are supporting the police by offering a reward for information that Crimestoppers exclusively receives via our website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling our Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

“Crimestoppers gives people an option to speak up without police contact or any comeback. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

“The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers, and rewards normally expire after three months. Anyone who contacts our charity will stay 100% anonymous – always.”

Alternatively, contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1115 of 18/1/19.

Family statement

His grieving family, in a statement, say: “It has been five years now since Wayne was cruelly taken from us.

“It’s been the longest five years and yet, at the same time, it feels like yesterday. It’s all so painfully vivid. The sadness just doesn’t go away, and we miss Wayne every single day.

“Wayne was brutally killed. He didn’t deserve to have his life taken at the hands of others, no one does.

“Those who carried out this cowardly and cruel murder are dangerous. There’s nothing that can bring Wayne back to us, but these people deserve to be brought to justice, and they deserve to be behind bars.