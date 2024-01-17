A number of firefighters were taken to hospital last night after their vehicle collided with a double decker bus in Belfast while responding to an incident.

Meanwhile Finaghy crossroads has been reopened in all directions after an earlier road traffic collision, according to @TrafficwatchNI.

‘However, due to damage to traffic signals, The pedestrian crossing across Upper Lisburn Road and the right turn arrow into Finaghy Rd North are unlikely to be repaired until Wed afternoon,’ it adds.

The accident happened on the Upper Lisburn Road on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it still had resources available to attend other incidents.

The spokesperson said: “At 22.05hrs on Tuesday 16th January a fire appliance from Cadogan fire station was involved in a road traffic collision with a Translink double decker bus on the Upper Lisburn Road whilst en route to an incident.

“A number of NIFRS personnel and the driver of the bus were treated at the scene by NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) for non-life threatening injuries and a number were taken to hospital.

“All personnel involved are receiving the necessary medical attention and sufficient resources remain available to attend any other incidents.”

A PSNI statement said they received a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and fire engine at the junction of Finaghy crossroads and the Upper Lisburn Road shortly after 10pm on Tuesday evening, 16th January.They said officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

They added that two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

And the road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to all traffic in the area.

Police thanked the public for their patience whilst this closure was in place.

Snow falls across Belfast, general view M2

The PSNI statement added that ‘minor injuries were reported by others involved in the collision, and medical treatment was provided at the scene’.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or captured what happened on dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1874 16/01/24.

The Met Office have this morning reported that today (January 17) will see ‘sunny spells and snow showers’.

Walking to school

They report that it will be ‘a bright and cold day with sunny spells and, especially for northern parts and eastern coastal areas, scattered snow showers’.

‘Best of the sunshine is expected across southern counties,’ they add.

‘Frost may persist all day in places. Mainly light northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 2 °C’.

However, meteorologists say tonight will dip to -6 °C and that ‘further snow showers will affect northern parts and eastern coastal areas this evening and overnight, with southern parts largely dry and clear’.

They add that ‘widespread, perhaps locally severe, frost developing’.

And tomorrow, according to the Met Office, will be ‘another cold day with a mix of sunny spells and snow showers, the showers most frequent in the north and the best of the sunshine in the south’.

A gritter and snow plough

They add there will be a ‘northwesterly breeze’ and a maximum temperature of 3 °C’.

Meanwhile the outlook for Friday to Sunday, according to the forecasters, will have a ‘frosty start then mainly dry Friday, but cloud and rain spreading east later’.

AND the Met Office have issued yet another Yellow warning for Northern Ireland – Wind – between on January 21 between 6am and 11.59pm.

The latest warning says: ‘A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday.

‘Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.

‘Many inland areas are expected to see gusts of 50 - 60 mph during this period.

‘Coasts and exposed locations could see gusts of 60 - 70 mph or even higher.’

Earlier the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) warned of disruption to many services it provides ahead of the day of industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024.

In a statement they said that ‘industrial action will cause disruption to our winter gritting service’ and ‘we would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024’.

‘Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting,’ adds the statement.

‘Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday, which will affect the following services:

Winter service – gritting of the road network;

Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;

Prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property;

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing;

MOT services and driving tests;

Strangford Ferry services;

Significantly reduce our capacity to respond to flood emergencies;

Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line’.

The statement adds: ‘We will not know the precise number of staff available until the days of strike action which means it could be Thursday morning before the full impact will be known and understood.