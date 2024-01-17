Police Gold commander Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Melanie Jones has spoken about the significant policing operation for the public sector industrial action tomorrow.

She said: “We will have a visible presence at parades and picket lines in towns and cities across Northern Ireland tomorrow. We are there to monitor crowds, minimise disruption and to keep everyone safe.

“A number of large parades are planned across the country including in Belfast, Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh and Omagh.

"We anticipate some traffic disruption in these areas and have issued guidance on our social media channels about the potential for delays.

"I would encourage the public to check this guidance before they travel.

“With the icy conditions and the disruption to gritting operations, I also want to highlight the advice recently issued by the Department of Infrastructure that people should avoid unnecessary travel.

"If you do need to use the roads, please take extra care and allow additional time for your journey.

“I want to reassure the public that we have clear plans, command structures and highly capable officers in place across the country who have significant experience carrying out this type of public safety operation.

"We are engaging with a wide range of partners and parade organisers and I want to thank them for their assistance so far.

“Within the Police Service itself, it is likely that a number of my Police Service colleagues will participate in tomorrow’s industrial action.

"We have planned for this and arrangements are in place to mitigate any risk in critical functions.

"I want to reassure the public that we have the resources in place to allow us to keep people safe.

“During previous industrial action, we experienced slight delays in receiving non-emergency reports via 101.

"We will monitor this throughout the day but I want to remind everyone they can report non-emergency incidents or crimes using our online tool www.psni.police.uk/report.

"In the event of an emergency please always dial 999.”

Earlier drivers were advised to anticipate potential traffic disruption throughoutBelfast tomorrow (January 18) due to a number of planned parades taking place across the city.

In a statement police in Belfast said they will implement temporary traffic diversions throughout the city to facilitate the parades as they set off from 11am.

They said there will be diversions around Belfast City Centre, as all the parades converge on Belfast City Hall.

And officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays in the city centre, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Londonderry

The statement adds that motorists and members of the public are also advised to anticipate some disruption to traffic in Londonderry tomorrow due to two planned parades in the city.The first parade leaves from Altnagelvin at 10.30am and makes it way from the Waterside to Guildhall Square.

The route is along Glendermott Road, Dales Corner, King Street Expressway, past Waterside Train Station, onto Duke Street and across the top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.At 11am, a second parade leaves from Strand Road with participants making their way to Guildhall Square.

The route is along Strand Road, Queens Quay, Waterloo Square, Waterloo Street, through The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.Dispersal time at Guildhall Square is expected to be at around 12.30pm. No roads will be closed during either parade.

Officers will be on the ground to monitor and assist with the flow of traffic. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible. Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution.

Magherafelt and Cookstown

Police are also advising of possible traffic disruption in Magherafelt and Cookstown on Thursday 18th January due to rallies which have been organised to take place in both towns.

The rallies are planned for The Diamond area of Magherafelt between 11am and 12.30pm and in the Old Post Road area of Cookstown between 1pm and 2pm.

To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible and motorists who will be in either area at the times stated are urged to drive with extra caution.

Omagh and Enniskillen