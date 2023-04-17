News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
6 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
10 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
10 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
10 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Kilkeel: Gang with iron bars broke leg of a young man in early morning attack, say PSNI

A gang armed with iron bars has broken the leg of a young man during an early morning attack in Kilkeel.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 17th Apr 2023, 21:29 BST- 1 min read

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel on Sunday, 16 April.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “At approximately 2.55am four men, armed with iron bars and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising to his body.

The gang attacked their victim in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Google maps.The gang attacked their victim in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Google maps.
The gang attacked their victim in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Google maps.
Most Popular

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/