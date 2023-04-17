Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel on Sunday, 16 April.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “At approximately 2.55am four men, armed with iron bars and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack.

“The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising to his body.

The gang attacked their victim in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday. Photo: Google maps.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

