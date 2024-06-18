Kincora abuse victim's claims of MI5 protection for paedophile housemaster to be heard in November

Kincora abuse victim Gary Hoy was at the High Court today with his solicitor Claire McKeegan

​A victim of abuse at the notorious Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast has obtained a date for his High Court action over allegations that a paedophile housemaster was protected from prosecution because of his status as an MI5 agent.

Gary Hoy is suing the PSNI and Home Secretary amid claims police officers were obstructed from investigating the activities of William McGrath.

In the first in a series of related lawsuits listed for trial, a judge today confirmed the compensation case will be heard in November.

Mr Hoy said outside court: “I have carried this all my life, but I’m hoping that I will finally now see some sort of justice and the truth exposed about what happened at Kincora.”

The 62-year-old is seeking damages for the ordeal he endured after being sent to the children’s home during the 1970s.

At the centre of the action is the role played by McGrath, who became known as the ‘Beast of Kincora’.

The senior member of staff was jailed in 1981 for abusing boys as part of a paedophile ring operated within the care facilities.

McGrath, who died in the early 1990s, also held a leading position in the far-right loyalist movement Tara.

Lawyers for Mr Hoy claim the authorities enabled him to target vulnerable young victims so that more information about the grouping could be obtained.

The alleged liability went as far as actively blocking RUC officers from investigating and pursuing McGrath specifically due to his role as an MI5 agent, it is contended.

Claims for negligence and misfeasance in public office are being advanced as part of wider actions against the PSNI, Home Office and Department of Health.

With liability denied, the defendants dispute responsibility for any violation in the duty of care to those targeted at Kincora, which closed in 1980 and was finally demolished in 2022.

After securing a trial listing, Mr Hoy expressed frustration at the length of time it has taken to reach this stage.

“Some of those involved in this abuse have not been held to account, surely some of them are still alive,” he insisted.

“I have had two heart attacks since it all came out about what happened to me, it never leaves my head.

“I go to bed, wake up the next day and it’s still there.”

His solicitor, Claire McKeegan, said “This is an opportunity for our client to be finally vindicated in the first public hearing on alleged state collusion in the abuse of children at Kincora.