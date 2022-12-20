Knifepoint hijack bids: Police ask public to help find suspect’s discarded belongings

PSNI

Police arrested a 28-year-old man this evening following a report of attempted hijackings in the area.

The PSNI said: "Police received a report of a man with a knife attempting to hijack a number of vehicles in the area shortly after 6.05pm.

"Officers attended and located the man before arresting him on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

"We believe there may be a number of items belonging to the man discarded in the area, and so would ask anyone in the area who finds anything suspicious to contact police.