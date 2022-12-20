Knifepoint hijack bids: Police ask public to help find suspect’s discarded belongings
The PSNI is asking for members of the public in the Seymour Hill area of south Belfast to be on the lookout for items belonging to a suspected knife-wielding would-be hijacker.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man this evening following a report of attempted hijackings in the area.
The PSNI said: "Police received a report of a man with a knife attempting to hijack a number of vehicles in the area shortly after 6.05pm.
"Officers attended and located the man before arresting him on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.
"We believe there may be a number of items belonging to the man discarded in the area, and so would ask anyone in the area who finds anything suspicious to contact police.
"There were also a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1639 20/12/22."