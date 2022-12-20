'Horrendous': Lurgan reeling from second untimely death in days as police expected to hold Natalie McNally scene for days

MP for the area Carla Lockhart made the comment tonight in the wake of the death of Natalie McNally, aged 32.

She had died on Monday evening in a residential neighbourhood in the town. A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Lockhart said she expects police forensics teams to hold the scene for another couple of days, in their quest to unravel exactly what happened.

Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye: Police at the scene at Silverwood Green in Lurgan. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman

She noted that it comes mere days after Lurgan man Odhran O’Neill, 22, died while on a trip to Thailand.

He had been kayaking, and his family announced on Saturday he had gone missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day, they revealed his body had been found.

Ms McNally died in Silverwood Green, a tight-knit residential close made up largely of townhouses, on the northern outskirts of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said officers attended a property there alongside paramedics at about 10pm on Monday night, after receiving “a report” (they did not say of what).

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI added that detectives are keen to establish her movements between 4pm on Sunday and 10pm on Monday night.

Ms Lockhart said: “This news has shocked the entire community. "The PSNI will continue to carry out their investigations into what exactly has happened here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In such circumstances it is important that truth and justice prevail.”

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden knows her family, and said they were “well-known and highly-respected”, adding: “The loss of a young life in any circumstances is devastating, but it is particularly hard at this time of year when families will be coming together to celebrate the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the second tragedy to hit our community in the past few days with the death of Odhran O’Neill in Thailand and my thoughts are also with his loved ones.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms McNally had done an interview with the paper in 2020 about the difficulty in obtaining an insulin pump (she suffered from Type 1 diabetes), and the underfunded state of healthcare generally.