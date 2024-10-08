Kyle McDermott: Direct appeal made to occupants of a blue-coloured car parked on Victoria Road and who captured mobile footage of altercation to assist police

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 19:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating the killing of Kyle McDermott have today, 8 October, made a specific appeal for information.

Also read: Stephen Nolan leaves radio show early this morning after receiving call that his mum had taken ill - messages of support from listeners

Kyle McDermott, who was 24-years-old, died following an altercation that took place in Ballymagorry on the night of Sunday 6 October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “I am making a specific and direct appeal to the occupants of a blue-coloured car.

Detectives, carrying out a murder investigation following the death of a man in Strabane, have named the deceased as Kyle McDermot. Mr McDermot was 24 years old and from Ballymagorry.Detectives, carrying out a murder investigation following the death of a man in Strabane, have named the deceased as Kyle McDermot. Mr McDermot was 24 years old and from Ballymagorry.
Detectives, carrying out a murder investigation following the death of a man in Strabane, have named the deceased as Kyle McDermot. Mr McDermot was 24 years old and from Ballymagorry.

"This car was parked on the Victoria Road, near the scene of the altercation, and we believe that an occupant captured mobile footage of the incident."

Detective Inspector Miller added: “Kyle, at just 24 years old, was a young man in his prime when his life was cut short, leaving a family and friends heartbroken.

“I am appealing, in the first instance, to the driver and passengers of that car to please contact us on 101 as soon as possible, as your support could greatly assist our enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I will also take the opportunity to extend a reminder to anyone who as in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight to come forward with any information or footage you may have. Please quote reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”

Information can also be provided to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice