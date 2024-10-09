Kyle McDermott: Tributes paid to 24-year-old with 'a smile that will never be seen again'

Kyle McDermot was 24 years old and from Ballymagorry.

Tributes keep coming in for tragic Kyle McDermott who died after an incident in Ballymagorry, a village to the north of Strabane, on Sunday.

Detectives have charged a man with manslaughter over a fatal altercation in Co Tyrone and the accused is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

A tributes to Kyle has been posted online from Derry City and Strabane City Independent Councillor, Jason Barr who said: “Kyle Mc Dermott, Forever 24

“A smile that will never be seen again.

"Kyle didn’t deserve this.

"Please keep Kyle’s partner Chloe, his Mum Claire, Dad Stephen, Sister Stephanie and Brothers Arden and Sheehan and our family in your prayers.

"Devastated beyond words.

"THE FAMILY HOME IN BURT, WILL REMAIN STRICTLY PRIVATE TO FAMILY ONLY DURING THE WAKE.

"The funeral is open to anyone wanting to pay their respects.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.”

Another post from Kellie Hughes says: “My heart is so broken

“Kyle Mcdermott my wee brother from another mother

“A beautiful kid with a beautiful soul taken away from us too soon

“From been by my side any night you were in Mollys to taking an adventure up to the vines with me the memories were endless, Memories I will cherish forever

“My thought and prayers go out to your family and your girlfriend at this very hard time, sending them big hugs and all my love

“May you fly high and rest in peace brother, I will never forget you”

Another post from McGettigan Homes said: “All at McGettigan Homes would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the McDermott family on the loss on their son Kyle.

"Kyle with his father Stephen and brother Arden worked with our company for a number of years, Kyle was a very talented digger driver and enjoyed creating numerous videos from his cabin showing his extended skills.

"He was a great asset to our company and his tragic passing has sorely effected us all.

"We are thinking of Kyle’s partner Chloe, his dad Stephen, mum Claire, his brothers, sister, extended family and friends at this very difficult time. Rest in peace Kyle.”

Another tribute from Molly Malones says: “It is with a heavy heart that I write this message on behalf of the management and staff, both past and present.

"Last night, we lost a very close friend and loyal customer of Molly Malones, Kyle Mcdermott, under tragic circumstances.

"To say he left a huge hole in all of our hearts is an understatement. Molly's is heartbroken.

"Kyle, may you rest in peace, kid. We will love and miss you dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McDermott family during this incredibly difficult time.