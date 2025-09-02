Landlord said his Filipino tenants feared for their lives in 'racially-motivated hate crime' where six cars burned

A landlord has told how his tenants feared for their lives during a ‘racially-motivated hate crime’ where six of their cars were burned out.

Businessman Sam Carson, who is housing Filipino workers in a number of properties near Ballymena, Co Antrim, has said he feared for his own safety and theirs.

Mr Carson spoke out after six vehicles were burnt and destroyed outside a house in the Lisnevenagh Road area.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland -11th June 2025 - Ballymena in Co. Antrim saw its second night of trouble with rioters clashing with police and destroying home in racially motivated attacks.

The tenants, who are employed by Wrightbus were inside the property when the cars were targeted on Sunday night.

Police are treating the arson attack as a racially-motivated hate crime.

When asked for a comment on the incident a PSNI spokesman said they were appealing for information and witnesses following a report of six vehicles on fire in the Lisnevenagh Road area of Ballymena on Sunday night, 31st August.

“We received a report at around 10.10pm that six vehicles had been set alight and were destroyed,” he said.

PSNI sits outside homes attacked by rioters in racially motivated attacks in June 2025

"Our enquiries are ongoing and, at this time, we are treating this as arson with a racially-motivated hate element.

"We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1473 31/08/25.”

Mr Carson, a farmer and a landlord, said he has been the victim of an "online hate campaign" and thinks the attack is related to his decision to house Filipinos.

He said the tenants have lived in the house for two years and described them as "peaceful people, working hard".

Speaking to BBC News NI he said he had never experienced any trouble, until the Ballymena riots in June.

"Since the riots, we've had a hate campaign on TikTok, against myself and against my tenants, but thought nothing of it.

"Some people in Ballymena do not like foreign nationals, even though they are good working people, they don't understand that."

He added: "Social media has a real problem with misinformation, and there seems there is nothing the police can do."

UUP MLA Jon Burrows said: “This was a disgraceful attack on law abiding and hard working people who make a significant

contribution to the local economy.

"I will be reaching out to Sam Carson today and also checking with the PSNI on the progress of their investigation and requesting additional patrols in order to reassure the local community and

deter further attacks.

