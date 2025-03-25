Large gorse fire on Slieve Binnian in the Mourne Mountains extinguished by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have extinguished a large gorse fire on Slieve Binnian in the Mourne Mountains.

It has been reported that 44 firefighters, six fire appliances and a command support unit tackled the blaze, which was reported at about 1.30pm.

Yesterday the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) asked residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Firefighters have returned to the Mournes to tackle another gorse fire in the mountains.

And, according to the BBC, the blaze was extinguished at about 6.30pm and all staff left the scene at 8pm.

This follows two other fires in the area last week, one near Silent Valley and another near Castlewellan.

The fire near Castlewellan is believed to have been started deliberately.

The Natural Hazards Partnership issued an amber warning for wildfires in Northern Ireland last Friday.