A large quantity of prescription and non-prescription medication has been seized along with quantities of suspected cannabis, magic mushrooms, cocaine and over 20 bottles of whiskey by Newry, Mourne and Down District Support Team officers, assisted by local Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, during a search at a property in the Mayobridge area.

A statement from the PSNI says the search was carried out on November 10.

"As a result of the search a large quantity of prescription and non-prescription medication was seized along with quantities of suspected cannabis, magic mushrooms, cocaine and over 20 bottles of whiskey, which were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act,” says the statement.

"A stun gun type device was also discovered at the property.

"Two women, aged 29 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs, possession of a class C drug with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited article.

"Both were questioned and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.” it adds.

Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

