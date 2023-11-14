Large quantity of prescription and non-prescription medication seized along with cannabis, magic mushrooms, cocaine and over 20 bottles of whiskey
A statement from the PSNI says the search was carried out on November 10.
"As a result of the search a large quantity of prescription and non-prescription medication was seized along with quantities of suspected cannabis, magic mushrooms, cocaine and over 20 bottles of whiskey, which were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act,” says the statement.
"A stun gun type device was also discovered at the property.
"Two women, aged 29 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs, possession of a class C drug with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited article.
"Both were questioned and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.” it adds.
Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.
"If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."