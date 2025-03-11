Large quantity of vital equipment stolen from fire station

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:29 BST
Crumlin Fire Station. Google image.placeholder image
Crumlin Fire Station. Google image.
Disappointment has been expressed after a large quantity of vital equipment was reported as stolen from a fire station in Co Antrim

Police are investigating a break-in at Crumlin Fire Station , which was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the incident at around 7.40am on Tuesday .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was reported that the fire station on the Mill Road had been broken into and a number of items were stolen," they said.

"Following initial inquiries, we believe the break-in occurred sometime overnight.

"It was discovered that a large quantity of vital equipment had been taken.

"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local firefighters work so hard for their community, and it is extremely disappointing that it would be targeted in this way.

"Our investigation is currently ongoing. We would ask anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 209 11/03/25."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice