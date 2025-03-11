Large quantity of vital equipment stolen from fire station

Crumlin Fire Station. Google image.

Disappointment has been expressed after a large quantity of vital equipment was reported as stolen from a fire station in Co Antrim

Police are investigating a break-in at Crumlin Fire Station , which was discovered on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the incident at around 7.40am on Tuesday .

"It was reported that the fire station on the Mill Road had been broken into and a number of items were stolen," they said.

"Following initial inquiries, we believe the break-in occurred sometime overnight.

"It was discovered that a large quantity of vital equipment had been taken.

"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local firefighters work so hard for their community, and it is extremely disappointing that it would be targeted in this way.