Large quantity of vital equipment stolen from fire station
Police are investigating a break-in at Crumlin Fire Station , which was discovered on Tuesday morning.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of the incident at around 7.40am on Tuesday .
"It was reported that the fire station on the Mill Road had been broken into and a number of items were stolen," they said.
"Following initial inquiries, we believe the break-in occurred sometime overnight.
"It was discovered that a large quantity of vital equipment had been taken.
"The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local firefighters work so hard for their community, and it is extremely disappointing that it would be targeted in this way.
"Our investigation is currently ongoing. We would ask anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 209 11/03/25."