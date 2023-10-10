LATEST: Man released on police bail after being arrested in probe into burglary and animal cruelty
The statement adds that after the arrest of the 21-year-old man, the ‘the investigation continues’.
He was arrested in connection with an incident in Castlemara on October 7 where some time after 3am a glass panel on the front door of a property was smashed and entry was gained.
The property was ransacked and a dog which was left in the kitchen, was later found in the back garden with visible injuries to its abdomen, believed to be sustained by physical trauma.
There was no one else in the property at the time of the break in.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 911 08/1023.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/