News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

LATEST: Man to appear in court after cannabis with a street value of £1.7m seized from lorry

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.7m has been seized by the Police Service Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 07:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Gail McCormick said: “The suspected cannabis was seized following the search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday 8th October.

"It has now been taken away for further forensic examination”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 41-year-old man has now been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply following a search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday 8th October.

Cannabis plantsCannabis plants
Cannabis plants
Most Popular

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning, Monday 9th October.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

“As a result of today’s search a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets,” added DCI McCormick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."