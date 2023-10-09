LATEST: Man to appear in court after cannabis with a street value of £1.7m seized from lorry
In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Gail McCormick said: “The suspected cannabis was seized following the search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday 8th October.
"It has now been taken away for further forensic examination”.
A 41-year-old man has now been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply following a search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday 8th October.
He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning, Monday 9th October.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
“As a result of today’s search a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets,” added DCI McCormick.
"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."