LATEST: Residents allowed to return to homes as security alert ends - 'nothing untoward found'

In a statement Inspector Patton said: “Police received a report that a suspicious object had been left in the Meadowlands area at approximately 9pm on Wednesday 25 January.

“Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and following a number of searches, nothing untoward was found.

"A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes.

Meadowlands Antrim - Google maps

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 25/01/23."

