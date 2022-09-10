Law Society to mark 100th anniversary with conference

The ‘Shaping our Future Together’ event will take place on Friday, September 23 at the Hilton, Belfast with topics ranging from digitisation and climate justice to wellbeing, online harm, diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Keynote speakers will include professor Richard Susskind, former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, local broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, climate and sustainability expert, Dr Tara Shine, journalist, Fergal Keane, TV presenter, Miriam O’Callaghan and renowned solicitor, Paul Tweed.

Brigid Napier, president of the Law Society of NI, said: “We are delighted to mark our 100th anniversary with this important conference reflecting on the future of the solicitor profession.”

Simon Hunter, ABL Group & WTW, Brigid Napier, The Law Society of NI, David A. Lavery CB, The Law Society of NI and Alan Boal, ABL Group & WTW, launch the ‘Shaping Our Future Together’ conference which will mark the 100th Anniversary of the Law Society of NI

