Law Society to mark 100th anniversary with conference
To mark its 100th anniversary, The Law Society of Northern Ireland is hosting a high-profile conference which aims to future-proof the legal profession by focusing on the changes needed to help it thrive.
The ‘Shaping our Future Together’ event will take place on Friday, September 23 at the Hilton, Belfast with topics ranging from digitisation and climate justice to wellbeing, online harm, diversity, equality, and inclusion.
Keynote speakers will include professor Richard Susskind, former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, local broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, climate and sustainability expert, Dr Tara Shine, journalist, Fergal Keane, TV presenter, Miriam O’Callaghan and renowned solicitor, Paul Tweed.
Brigid Napier, president of the Law Society of NI, said: “We are delighted to mark our 100th anniversary with this important conference reflecting on the future of the solicitor profession.”
Most Popular
-
1
NI International Airshow 2022 cancelled after death of Queen 'as a mark of respect'
-
2
Football fans in Dublin's Tallaght Stadium chant abuse after death of Queen Elizabeth
-
3
King Charles approves Bank Holiday for day of Queen's state funeral which is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey
-
4
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 37 pictures of crowds paying tribute in Hillsborough
-
5
21 images of Shankill Road residents paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Alan Boal, account director of ABL (who with WTW are the joint-appointed Insurance Brokers for The Law Society of NI and principal sponsors) added: “This is a great milestone for the Law Society, providing an opportunity for our future legal leaders to ensure the profession is primed and ready to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”