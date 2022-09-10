News you can trust since 1737
Law Society to mark 100th anniversary with conference

To mark its 100th anniversary, The Law Society of Northern Ireland is hosting a high-profile conference which aims to future-proof the legal profession by focusing on the changes needed to help it thrive.

By Claire Cartmill
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 12:00 pm

The ‘Shaping our Future Together’ event will take place on Friday, September 23 at the Hilton, Belfast with topics ranging from digitisation and climate justice to wellbeing, online harm, diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Keynote speakers will include professor Richard Susskind, former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, local broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, climate and sustainability expert, Dr Tara Shine, journalist, Fergal Keane, TV presenter, Miriam O’Callaghan and renowned solicitor, Paul Tweed.

Brigid Napier, president of the Law Society of NI, said: “We are delighted to mark our 100th anniversary with this important conference reflecting on the future of the solicitor profession.”

Simon Hunter, ABL Group & WTW, Brigid Napier, The Law Society of NI, David A. Lavery CB, The Law Society of NI and Alan Boal, ABL Group & WTW, launch the ‘Shaping Our Future Together’ conference which will mark the 100th Anniversary of the Law Society of NI

Alan Boal, account director of ABL (who with WTW are the joint-appointed Insurance Brokers for The Law Society of NI and principal sponsors) added: “This is a great milestone for the Law Society, providing an opportunity for our future legal leaders to ensure the profession is primed and ready to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”