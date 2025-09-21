Lisburn: Detectives appeal for information after aggravated burglary

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 21st Sep 2025, 13:35 BST
Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Lisburnplaceholder image
Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Lisburn
Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Lisburn on Saturday evening (September 20).

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said that shortly after 8pm, three masked men - one armed with a hammer - forced their way into a house in the Paddock area.

Most Popular

During the incident, one of the intruders confined the female occupant to a room while the others searched the property. Although nothing is believed to have been taken, police said the woman was left badly shaken by the ordeal. Thankfully, she was not physically injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to come forward.

Information can be provided by contacting detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1791 of 20/09/25.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice