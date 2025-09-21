Lisburn: Detectives appeal for information after aggravated burglary
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said that shortly after 8pm, three masked men - one armed with a hammer - forced their way into a house in the Paddock area.
During the incident, one of the intruders confined the female occupant to a room while the others searched the property. Although nothing is believed to have been taken, police said the woman was left badly shaken by the ordeal. Thankfully, she was not physically injured.
Detectives are urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to come forward.
Information can be provided by contacting detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1791 of 20/09/25.