Lisburn police early success in pre-Christmas anti-shoplifting initiative
One man was arrested on Friday morning after he had been spotting acting suspiciously, and a subsequent search of his home resulted in 53 items of suspected stolen property being recovered.
A woman was also detained at a shopping centre after attempting to steal more than £80 worth of goods.
Sergeant Beacom said: “One priority for our officers is safer shopping, which means increased patrols in key shopping areas.
“We understand that retailers are under ever-increasing financial pressure and that this time of year is crucial to local businesses, and want to assure them that we are here to support them.
“Just before 10.30am, we were contacted by a store in a city centre shopping mall, who reported a suspicious man on their premises. Officers quickly attended and the 47-year-old man was arrested on two counts of theft and going equipped for theft.
“He was taken to custody and officers obtained a search warrant for his home, where they located and seized a further 53 suspected stolen items.
"The man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.”
Sgt Beacom added: “Just before 11.30am, security staff at a store in a shopping centre outside the city detained a shoplifter and contacted police. The 48-year-old woman had attempted to take over £80 worth of goods from the store without paying. She was issued with a Community Resolution Notice.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland are committed to working with retailers to reduce theft”.