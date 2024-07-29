​Lives put at risk by Belfast man allegedly making repeated nuisance calls for ambulances court is told

LONDON - APRIL 27: A general virew of the Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey on April 27, 2007 in London. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images):Old Bailey GV

​Lives could be put at risk by a Belfast man allegedly making repeated nuisance calls for ambulances, a High Court judge warned today.

As 59-year-old Peter O’Toole was refused bail on fresh charges of having paramedics needlessly dispatched to his home, Mr Justice Humphreys insisted it was not a victimless crime.

He said: “An Ambulance Service placed under increasing strain by a lack of proper funding and resources is having some of its crews call with Mr O’Toole and aren’t (immediately available) for real emergencies.

“That presents a risk of serious harm and loss of life.”

O’Toole, of Dunluce Avenue, is accused of obstructing or hindering the Ambulance Service from responding to emergency circumstances, and persistent improper use of a communications network earlier this month.

The court heard he phoned 999 ten times between July 7-10, and made a further two calls on July 20.

“Each time he reported serious symptoms which triggered a high-priority response,” a Crown lawyer said. But when crews arrived at O’Toole’s home he either refused to travel in an ambulance or was assessed as not needing to be taken to hospital.

He told paramedics that he had suffered panic attacks but had been calmed down by their attendance.

It was disclosed that O’Toole has engaged in similar behaviour since 2018.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden attributed his client’s actions to a “vicious cycle” of depression, anxiety and drinking. “He’s an alcoholic who lives a very isolated lifestyle,” counsel said.

However, Mr Justice Humpreys stressed that repeated attempts have been made to deal with his issues.