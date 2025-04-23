Londonderry Easter Monday dissident republican parade: PSNI charge 55-year-old man with series of terror offences
The parade, on Easter Monday, saw masked men parading in paramilitary style uniforms.
Afterwards youths attacked police vehicles with petrol bombs and masonry.
Police made two arrests after the parade.
Police said today that a 55-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Londonderry on Monday, 21 April, has been charged with a number of offences connected to the event. The offences are:
:: Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation
:: Aiding and Abetting wearing clothing/articles as member or supporter of Proscribed Organisation
:: Aiding and Abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission
The suspect is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Thursday, 24 April.
A second man, aged 30 years old, also arrested under the Terrorism Act following the parade, has been released following questioning.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.