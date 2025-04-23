Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have charged a man with a range of terror related offences after a dissident republican parade in Londonderry was followed by violent attacks on police.

The parade, on Easter Monday, saw masked men parading in paramilitary style uniforms.

Afterwards youths attacked police vehicles with petrol bombs and masonry.

Police made two arrests after the parade.

Youths throwing rocks towards police in the Bogside area of Londonderry, following a dissident republican parade on Monday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Police said today that a 55-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Londonderry on Monday, 21 April, has been charged with a number of offences connected to the event. The offences are:

:: Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation

:: Aiding and Abetting wearing clothing/articles as member or supporter of Proscribed Organisation

:: Aiding and Abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission

The suspect is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Thursday, 24 April.

A second man, aged 30 years old, also arrested under the Terrorism Act following the parade, has been released following questioning.