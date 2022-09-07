M1 motorway closed in two places due to two serious road traffic accidents, PSNI warn
The PSNI has warned that the M1 is now closed in two locations due to serious road traffic accidents.
It is closed eastbound at Dungannon following a serious road traffic collision this morning. Police warn that diversions are in place at the Stangmore junction and ask motorists to seek alternate routes for their journey.
Just after noon today police also advised motorists that the M1 is now also closed westbound at Junction 14, following a serious road traffic collision this morning.
Again, police ask drivers to seek alternate routes for their journey.
