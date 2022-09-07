News you can trust since 1737
M1 motorway closed in two places due to two serious road traffic accidents, PSNI warn

The PSNI has warned that the M1 is now closed in two locations due to serious road traffic accidents.

By Philip Bradfield
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:19 pm

It is closed eastbound at Dungannon following a serious road traffic collision this morning. Police warn that diversions are in place at the Stangmore junction and ask motorists to seek alternate routes for their journey.

Just after noon today police also advised motorists that the M1 is now also closed westbound at Junction 14, following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

Again, police ask drivers to seek alternate routes for their journey.

