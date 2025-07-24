The names of a mother and her two children killed in a tragic shooting incident yesterday in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh have been confirmed by police.

The three family members whose lives were taken were Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old; Sara Rutledge, aged 13; and James Rutledge, aged 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.”

Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara have been named locally as having died after a shooting incident in Fermanagh yesterday.

He continued: “Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

It is understood Ms Whyte was a veterinary surgeon.

A fourth person, a man, is in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Superintendent Robert McGowan said that the suspect has a “limited footprint” with police.

Speaking in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, Mr McGowan said that two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person died in hospital.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21am on Wednesday and dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.

“Earlier this morning, police received a report of an incident in Maguiresbridge,” the Press Association reported.

“Officers, along with their colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area.

“Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has this afternoon passed away in hospital.

“The fourth person, who was taken to hospital, remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.”

Mr McGowan said the incident was ongoing when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday morning.

“It just happened prior to police attending, so, as you can appreciate, it’s a very harrowing scene for all involved,” he told reporters.

“So, not only police officers, but colleagues in the ambulance service, and family members. Without going into detail, it’s a very harrowing scene for anybody to attend.”

He added: “There is limited domestic history involving the people concerned and that is certainly one line of inquiry that the detectives will take forward.”

He said the alarm was raised by a phone call made from the house where the incident was taking place.

“I am keen first and foremost to express my sympathy to the family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock and who will struggle to come to terms with their unimaginable loss,” he added.

“Detectives have now commenced a murder investigation and are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet rural location and I’m aware that this tragic event will have sent shockwaves of sadness throughout the community.”

The local Gaelic football club said those who died in the tragedy were all “active and beloved” members of the club.

“St Mary’s Maguiresbridge GFC offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by the tragic incident which happened in our community this morning,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the Association’s critical incident protocols.

“We will work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it.”

Speaking at the scene, local MP Pat Cullen said she was “shocked to the core” and “heartbroken” at the incident.

“It’s such a tragedy to hear that a mother and two wee children have lost their lives here today, and another person seriously injured,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative told PA.

“It’s just devastating news, devastating for the people of Maguiresbridge, a really close-knit community that I have got to know so well over the last year, just people that are the salt of the earth.

“I’m also thinking of all the wee school friends of those two wee children and what that must feel like for all of them and how the next few days and weeks will be for everyone, particularly just at the beginning of the school holidays.”

She added: “I think out of respect for the families alone it is so important that we give space now to the police to carry out their investigation.

“Speculation doesn’t get us anywhere, it’s time now to come together and wrap ourselves around this community and give them all the care and attention that they need and deserve.”

Local MLA Deborah Erskine said there was “a deep sense of shock and distress” in the “close-knit, quiet, rural” community.

“I know having spoken to people within the community today, they are shocked, but the foremost thoughts are with the family,” she said at the scene.

“This family has had their lives completely and utterly turned upside down within a matter of hours today.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn said it was a “tragic and deeply distressing” incident.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their relatives and the local community in Fermanagh.

“I would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Justice Minister Naomi Long also urged against online speculation and appealed for privacy for the families and friends of those who had died.

In a joint statement, they commended the work of the first responders and emergency services.

“We are horrified and heartbroken to learn of the tragedy that has occurred in Maguiresbridge today,” they said.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the families affected and to the wider community in County Fermanagh.

“The shock of this terrible event is being felt by many people and we would urge those in need of support to reach out to services provided within the health and social care system, and in the voluntary and community sector.

“We wish to commend the work of first responders and the emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, as well as staff from Western and Belfast Health and Social Care Trusts, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service and Air Ambulance NI.

“Those who work in the front line of our emergency and health services are the best of us and we value their tremendous dedication and compassion at this most awful of times for families and the community.

“We would appeal for privacy for the families and friends of those who have died and would caution against speculation online as the PSNI continues its investigation.”

