Enniskillen Royal Grammar School has expressed “a heavy heart” and “much sadness” at the loss of two of their pupils in a tragic shooting incident.

PSNI Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the shooting incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

The three family members whose lives were taken were Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old; Sara Rutledge, aged 13; and James Rutledge, aged 14.

One adult male from the same family also suffered gunshot wounds and is seriously ill in hospital.

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Principal Elizabthe Armstrong told the News Letter: ‘Following the release of names by the PSNI, It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that we mourn the loss of two vibrant and much valued pupils, James and Sara Rutledge, who died in tragic circumstances on Wednesday.

"Both James and Sara engaged fully and very successfully in school life and enriched our school community enormously.

“Our Senior Leadership Team and pastoral staff are working with the Education Authority Critical Incident Team to support our school community of pupils and staff at this difficult time.

“The support team will be available for pupils and staff on the Cooper Crescent Site on Friday 25th July from 9:30am.

“I know that our school community will hold each other close in this time of loss.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster also expressed her sorrow at the loss of the two pupils.

“As a governor or Enniskillen Royal grammar school I am heartbroken that two of our pupils along with their mother, have had their promising lives cut short in such a horrific way,” she said.

"The school will support our pupils as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the wider family as they deal with their loss”.

Ms Whyte’s former school in Co Clare also said they were remembering the family at this time.

“We are keeping Vanessa and her family in our thoughts and prayers and this very tragic and difficult time,” said Jean Pound, Principal of Colaiste Muire in Ennis.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly expressed their shock at a mother and her two children being killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the events which have unfolded in Maguiresbridge this morning,” they said in a joint statement yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and their families, and the wider community.