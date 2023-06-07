News you can trust since 1737
Male sustains injuries to face and legs in Newtownabbey burglary where nothing was taken

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at residential premises at the Parkmount Road area of Newtownabbey.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI said: “At around 9pm on Monday 5th June, it was reported that a male and female entered a property in the area.

"It was reported that a male occupant aged in his 60s, who was inside, was assaulted during the incident.

"Nothing is believed to have been taken, with the male occupant receiving injuries to his face and legs.

"Both the living room and bedroom were damaged during the incident.”

The PSNI added that “enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 652 06/06/23”.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.