Man (36) arrested in probe into suspected drugs criminality by west Belfast UDA - including 'suspected possession of a class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited weapon''

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"The arrest follows proactive searches at three locations in the Shankill area on June 9 which saw officers seize an estimated £48,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI carried out searches in the Shankill area

"We also recovered a taser, an estimated 50,000 cigarettes, as well as a quantity of cash and a number of suspected counterfeit items, including football shirts.

"This arrest, on the back of our searches and seizures, is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.