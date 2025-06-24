Man (47) arrested by Paramilitary Crime Task Force in investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA
In a statement the PSNI said that last week, officers’ conducted searches of properties in north and south Belfast – and a 22-year-old man was arrested.
He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Items recovered from a property in the Joanmount Gardens area of the city last week included a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs and fireworks; while further items were seized at a house in the Dromara Street area.
Detective Inspector Maguire said: “Our continuing enquiries into the same investigation have resulted in the arrest of a second suspect, a 47-year-old man.
“He was arrested in the Belfast area this morning, Tuesday 24th June, on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, as well as possessing fireworks without a licence.
"The suspect is custody at this time for questioning.
“This second arrest is a positive development in our ongoing investigation.
"Our work remains ongoing, and we remain committed to pursuing all lines of enquiry to ensure those involved are held to account.
“Anyone with information concerning suspected paramilitary activity in their area to contact police on 101”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/