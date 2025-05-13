Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team this morning arrested a man following the search of a house in north Belfast.

The 50-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man in west Belfast; suspicion of the murder of Danny McClean; and suspicion of the murder of Jim Donegan.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “In respect of the attempted murder in west Belfast, here, a 49-year-old man was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area on the morning of Sunday 23 February.

"We believe two gunmen approached the vehicle on foot, and a number of shots were fired in a cold-blooded attack intended to kill.

“Danny McClean, aged 54, was murdered on the evening of 2 February 2021.

"He was shot a number of times by a gunman as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

Funeral for Jim Donegan at St.John the Evangelist on the Falls Road. The 43-year-old husband and father was shot dead as he waited in his car to pick up his son from St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School on the Glen Road in west Belfast. Family and friends follow his coffin as it leaves the church after Requiem Mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Jim Donegan, aged 43, was murdered as he waited, in his car, to collect his son from school.

"This was in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on the afternoon of 4 December 2018.

"Mr Donegan was shot several times by a gunman.”

Detective Inspector Quinn continued: “All three attacks, one in north Belfast and two in west Belfast, were cold, calculated and ruthless.

"All three were carried out in busy, residential areas when any members of the public, including children, could easily have been passing by.

"Two of the attacks left families bereft, and all three have left loved ones and communities shaken.

“Please be assured that our determination to bring those responsible to justice remains as steadfast as ever.

“I am taking this opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information, or footage, to contact detectives on 101.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, with 100% anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.