Man (53) arrested in Kevin Conway murder probe in west Belfast area

Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on 9th January, have arrested a 53 year old man in the west Belfast area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:44 GMT
The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning.

Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast.