Man (55) arrested under Terrorism Act in probe linked to loyalist paramilitary criminality is released
A 55-year-old man arrested in Coleraine under the Terrorism Act has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:31 am
Detectives initially made the arrest following searches in the Coleraine last Thursday..
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.
