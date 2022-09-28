News you can trust since 1737
Man (55) arrested under Terrorism Act in probe linked to loyalist paramilitary criminality is released

A 55-year-old man arrested in Coleraine under the Terrorism Act has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:31 am

Detectives initially made the arrest following searches in the Coleraine last Thursday..

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.

