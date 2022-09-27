Young girl and woman in critical condition after incident at house in Co Clare

Gardai are investigating

Emergency services arrived at a property in Clarecastle before 8am on Tuesday, where the child was found with serious injuries and the woman was found unconscious.

Both were brought to Limerick University Hospital and remain in a critical condition, gardai said.

Gardai have established an incident room at Ennis Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene currently remains preserved and the scene is being examined by a divisional scenes of crime unit.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact the investigation team at Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.