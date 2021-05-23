Man, 56, charged after seizure of £350,000 in cocaine

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have the suspect with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected cocaine with a street value of £350,000 following a search in east Belfast yesterday, May 22.

Alistair Bushe