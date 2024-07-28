Man, 60s, in critical condition in hospital after M1 collision on Sunday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man aged in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious collision on the M1 on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information about the collision, which took place on the stretch of motorway between Belfast and Lisburn at around 6.50am.

It was reported that the collision occurred between a pedestrian and a lorry travelling west-bound.

The road was closed for seven hours and has now fully reopened.