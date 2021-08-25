Man, 63, charged with heroin importation following lorry stop between Banbridge and Newry – but is not due in court for three weeks

The PSNI

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 15.

It is understood the charges relate to the seizure of suspected heroin during a proactive stop and search operation on the A1 between Banbridge and Newry on Tuesday.

A quantity of suspected heroin was also seized during a follow-up search at an address in Belfast.

Two females, aged 33 and 57, had also been arrested as part of the same operation on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

