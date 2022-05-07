Man (68) charged with controlling prostitution and human trafficking

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit investigating human trafficking for sexual exploitation have charged a 68-year-old man.

By Gemma Murray
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 10:41 am

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink this morning (Saturday, 7th May).

He is charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, paying for sexual services, rape, aiding and abetting rape, administering a substance with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Arrest

It is understood the charges relate to an ongoing, proactive investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit focusing on the Greater Belfast area.