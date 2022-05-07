Man (68) charged with controlling prostitution and human trafficking

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink this morning (Saturday, 7th May).
He is charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, paying for sexual services, rape, aiding and abetting rape, administering a substance with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
It is understood the charges relate to an ongoing, proactive investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit focusing on the Greater Belfast area.