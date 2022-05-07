Man (68) charged with controlling prostitution and human trafficking

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink this morning (Saturday, 7th May).

He is charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, paying for sexual services, rape, aiding and abetting rape, administering a substance with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrest