Man accused of assisting offender over Chloe Mitchell death remanded in custody

A man charged with assisting an offender over the death of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centreMs Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre
Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday. A barrister for the defendant told the court there was no application for bail at this time.

Gordon, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was remanded in custody until July 6. Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found over a week later. Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast last week.

Another man, Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court charged with her murder.