Man accused of assisting offender over Chloe Mitchell death remanded in custody

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday. A barrister for the defendant told the court there was no application for bail at this time.

Gordon, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was remanded in custody until July 6.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found over a week later. Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast last week.